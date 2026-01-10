Good Samaritans extend a hand as poor struggle amid winter chill in Ludhiana

As temperatures continue to plummet across Punjab, people from underprivileged backgrounds are left at the mercy of good Samaritans willing to extend a helping hand.

Amid the low temperatures, people tend to prefer staying indoors, but it is a luxury not everyone can afford. Those who can are relying on heaters and blowers to keep the indoors warm and cozy.

Over the past few days, the maximum temperatures hovered around 14 degrees Celsius whereas the minimum stayed close to 4 degrees Celsius.

Some locals have come forward in aid of the underprivileged forced to step out. They are distribution free hot tea and biscuits to lend a hand.

People who are stepping out can be seen trying to light bonfires on roadsides to protect against the adverse weather.

Raghu, a migrant from Uttar Pradesh, says daily wagers are finding it tough to get jobs as constructions have slowed down due to the inclement weather.

“Those who are working permanently with the masons get work, but many others are picked from markets on a daily basis. Usually, we would get work daily but in extreme winter conditions like these days, not many constructions are going on. It is freezing cold and we wait for an hour daily to get work. Waiting, we light up wood and dry leaves to get warmth,” Raghu adds. He came to Ludhiana in search of work a year ago.

Several others like Raghu, such as sweepers, masons and beggars, are seen burning waste wood on roadsides in Ghumar Mandi, Arti Chowk, Dandi Swami Chowk and Industrial Area, among others.

A 75-year-old woman asking for alms at Bhai Bala Chowk says she was forced to beg after losing her family members.

“I lost my husband about 11 years ago and my only son about five years ago. I come here every day from Dhandari as this is a posh area and no one gives me less than Rs 10. I wish to sit in my shanty but I need the money to support my two grandchildren who are studying. Though my daughter-in-law also collects garbage, I need to beg to meet make ends meet,” the elderly woman says, her throat almost choking from the extreme cold. She does not even have adequate woollens or clothing to protect against the adverse weather.

Among the good Samaritans lending a hand to the people in need is Seema Dabar, a homemaker who has been providing free tea and biscuits outside her home in Kichlu Nagar since November 25 last year.

“We are planning to continue it till January 25. Seeing the stall, many others come to provide biscuits and food. On an average, 20 to 30 people come every day to have tea and biscuits here,” says Dabar.

Similarly, tea is served to passersby outside HIG Flats in Ghumar Mandi during in the evening. Kamlesh, a domestic helper, says she stops there for ten minutes to have tea every morning.

“It gives me much-needed warmth,” says Kamlesh.