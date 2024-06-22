Goods, machinery worth lakhs gutted in fire at plastic factory

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 21

A massive fire broke out in a plastic factory — Kartar Enterprises — in Fatehgarh Gujjran village, near Ladhowal village last night. The fire was so massive that it was visible from a distance of kilometres away.

Factory owner said short-circuit could be the cause of the fire. Immediately after seeing fire in the factory, people informed its owner. The factory owner immediately reached the spot. Nearby villagers also arrived at the factory and tried to extinguish the fire, but when they failed to do so, the fire brigade was informed.

It was fortunate that there was no one inside the factory when the fire broke out otherwise there could have been casualties. Goods worth lakhs were gutted in the blaze.

Factory owner told firemen that he had closed the factory around 8 pm last night. After two hours, he got a call from one of his workers who was informed by someone that a fire had erupted in the factory. When the owner reached the factory, raw material and machinery worth lakhs was already reduced to ashes. At least 15 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. Cops from the Ladhowal police station reached the spot and helped in the rescue work. Chaos prevailed in the village as large number of villagers also gathered near the factory out of panic.

Fire officials said the factory had no fire arrangements. Even water supply was not available due which fire tenders had to travel a long distance to refill tenders.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.