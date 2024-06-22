 Goods, machinery worth lakhs gutted in fire at plastic factory : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • Goods, machinery worth lakhs gutted in fire at plastic factory

Goods, machinery worth lakhs gutted in fire at plastic factory

Goods, machinery worth lakhs gutted in fire at plastic factory

Firemen douse flames at a plastic factory in Fatehgarh Gujjran village on Friday. TRIBUNE PHOTO



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 21

A massive fire broke out in a plastic factory — Kartar Enterprises — in Fatehgarh Gujjran village, near Ladhowal village last night. The fire was so massive that it was visible from a distance of kilometres away.

Factory owner said short-circuit could be the cause of the fire. Immediately after seeing fire in the factory, people informed its owner. The factory owner immediately reached the spot. Nearby villagers also arrived at the factory and tried to extinguish the fire, but when they failed to do so, the fire brigade was informed.

It was fortunate that there was no one inside the factory when the fire broke out otherwise there could have been casualties. Goods worth lakhs were gutted in the blaze.

Factory owner told firemen that he had closed the factory around 8 pm last night. After two hours, he got a call from one of his workers who was informed by someone that a fire had erupted in the factory. When the owner reached the factory, raw material and machinery worth lakhs was already reduced to ashes. At least 15 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. Cops from the Ladhowal police station reached the spot and helped in the rescue work. Chaos prevailed in the village as large number of villagers also gathered near the factory out of panic.

Fire officials said the factory had no fire arrangements. Even water supply was not available due which fire tenders had to travel a long distance to refill tenders.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Sikh activists on Canada's no-fly list lose appeal; court sees 'reasonable grounds' for terror concern

2
Diaspora

Punjab man dies tragically in Italy; employer dumps him on road after his arm gets severed by heavy farm machinery

3
India

Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Delhi High Court grants interim stay on trial court's bail order

4
World

Watch: Putin takes Kim Jong Un on drive in Limousine, later gifts him car; North Korean leader gives him pair of dogs

5
Trending

On Sania Mirza marriage rumours with Mohammed Shami, tennis star’s father fumes ‘she has not…’

6
India

Swiss court sentences 4 members of Hinduja family to up to 4 and a half years for exploiting their servants

7
India

India criticises Canadian parliament observing ‘one-minute silence’ in memory of Hardeep Nijjar

8
Haryana

Election Commission to update voters’ list in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra

9
Delhi

NEET row: Supreme Court refuses to defer counselling; 1,563 students to take exam again on Sunday

10
India

When a speech translation led to war of words between Nehru, Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Don't Miss

View All
'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Top News

Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET row; jail term, fine upto Rs 10 lakh

Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET row; jail term, fine upto Rs 10 lakh

This comes amid the massive row over the alleged malpractice...

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Trial court’s order perverse: Probe agency | Being treated l...

Russia repatriates 10 Indians fighting in Ukraine warzone

Russia repatriates 10 Indians fighting in Ukraine warzone

After 4 deaths, MEA seeks ‘verified stop’ to recruitment

Porn-addict alcoholic father kills minor daughter for resisting rape, then files missing complaint; caught on CCTV

Porn-addict alcoholic father kills minor daughter for resisting rape, then files missing complaint, caught on CCTV

School headmaster in Himachal’s Mandi booked for sexually assaulting 4 minor girls

School headmaster in Himachal’s Mandi booked for sexually assaulting 4 minor girls

2 students are from Class 4 and 5 and 2 from Class 6


Cities

View All

CASO: 23 drug traffickers nabbed in Amritsar, rural areas

CASO: 23 drug traffickers nabbed in Amritsar, rural areas

Yoga Day celebrated with zeal, fervour at different venues in Amritsar

Stagnant sewer water outside market near Golden Temple irks traders, visitors

Galliara around Golden Temple suffers from lack of timely maintenance, repairs

Work on restaurant-on-wheels underway at Amritsar railway station

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Road crash count in Chandigarh dips by over 20%

Road crash count in Chandigarh dips by over 20%

Chandigarh MC to snap all water connections outside ‘lal dora’ in 22 UT villages

Chandigarh Congress protests NEET irregularities

Chandigarh MC notice to religious places: AAP, Congress playing with sentiments, says BJP

Mohali: Bank guard shoots youth dead, arrested

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Atishi begins indefinite fast over water crisis in Capital

Sunita: ED treating Kejriwal as ‘most wanted terrorist’

BJP’s advice to AAP: Understand judicial process

Yoga is India’s priceless heritage to world: Nadda

Fitness enthusiasts stretch it out

Fitness enthusiasts stretch it out

24 nabbed in Kapurthala, drugs, illicit liquor seized

Jalandhar West bypoll: 14 candidates file nominations on last day

DIG warns of action against drug smugglers

Nihangs attack SHO, ACP in Jalandhar over closure of liquor vend, arrested

Ludhiana: Work to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan Canal stalled

Ludhiana: Work to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan Canal stalled

Farmers protest at Ladhowal toll plaza brings cheers for commuters

3 held with drugs, cash in cordon & search operations

Police freeze drug smugglers’ property worth Rs 48 lakh

Man found dead in Hargobind Nagar