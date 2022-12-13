Goods worth crores destroyed in mill fire

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 12
Machinery and stocks worth crores were destroyed in a fire that broke out at a textile mill at Kup Kalan village on Malerkotla-Ludhiana Road near here on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.
The fire broke out at Sainik Textile Private Limited on the outskirts of Kup Kalan village near here.
Fire tender from Malerkotla, besides an elaborate firefighting hydraulic system of the company, took more than four hours to control the fire.
Sanjiv Maini, a mill director, said equipment, raw material and semi-finished goods worth over Rs 2 crore were destroyed in the fire. Buildings, including a shed, were also damaged in the incident. Exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
