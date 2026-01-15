Goods worth lakhs destroyed as fire engulfs factory in Ludhiana; 1 hospitalised

Goods and fixtures worth lakhs were destroyed in an accidental fire that engulfed the second storey of a factory situated at Deep Nagar locality of Ludhiana on Thursday.

Advertisement

Most of the workers, except one, had a miraculous escape as they were already outside the factory compound on the second floor when the fire broke out. Amiri Parsad, who was trapped in the fire, fell unconscious due to suffocation and was shifted to a private hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

The fire was first noticed by staff members who had gone up to the roof for lunch and smelled something burning as they were coming down. Besides raising an alarm, the staff rescued Parsad, who was trapped inside and had fallen unconscious due to suffocation.

Advertisement

The fire brigade tried to douse the fire, which had grown fierce as highly combustible stock of hosiery products and winter garments was stored inside the building.