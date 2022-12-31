Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire at multi-storey shawl shop

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 30

A major fire broke out in a multi-storey shawl shop (Sandeep Textiles) in the congested Mochpura Bazaar in the old city area here this morning. Goods worth several lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire.

A short-circuit is being cited as the reason behind the fire. The incident occurred around 7 am. The shop was closed when the fire broke out. Since the shop was situated in a congested market, fire tenders could not reach there. Fire-fighters had to use long water pipes to spray water over the flame.

More than 45 fire tenders were used to completely douse the flames in over four hours.

Since most of the shops or showrooms in the Mochpura Bazaar deal in woollen products and keep a huge stock of woollens on premises, the fire created a panic among other traders.

Fire tenders faced a lot of difficulty in reaching the market due to traffic and encroachments by shopkeepers on the road.

Maninder Singh, Fire Officer, Central fire station, said there was a huge stock of shawls kept in the basement of the shop. Only a small part of the stock could be taken out safely by the owner with the help of firemen and a huge stock was perished in the fire. About the fire safety arrangements, officials said no such arrangements were made by the shopkeeper.