Goods worth lakhs gutted in hosiery unit fire

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 11

A major fire broke out in a hosiery factory at Mehmoodpura here this morning. Goods worth lakhs reportedly destroyed in the fire.

As per information, when the incident occured, the son of the factory owner and two workers were inside the unit, ‘AK Chopra Hosiery’, and they had to rush out to save their lives.

Local residents along with the factory workers initially tried to douse the flames but they failed in their attempt. Later, they informed the fire brigade. Within a few minutes, fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames in 45 minutes. Since the factory was situated in a narrow lane, the fire had also reached the opposite factory but it was timely controlled. When the fire broke out, panic spread among owners of nearby factories as they feared it might reach their units.

Rajinder Singh, a fire officer, said the incident occured around 10 am. The fire had engulfed the first and the second floor of the building. Though it was controlled within less than an hour, they faced difficulty to douse the flames. The factory was located in a narrow lane due to which the fire tenders could not reach exactly outside the unit. Hence, they had to use long water pipes to control the fire.

A short-circuit was said to be the cause of the fire. The factory owner was yet to ascertain the exact loss caused due to the incident.