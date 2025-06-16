DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Ludhiana / Goods worth lakhs gutted in two fire incidents in city

Goods worth lakhs gutted in two fire incidents in city

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:01 AM Jun 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Firemen douse flames at a factory on RK road in Ludhiana on Sunday. HIMANSHU MAHAJAN
Advertisement

Two fire incidents reported in the city on Sunday. The first incident occurred at Akalgarh Market while another fire broke out in a factory, CL Pattern Maker, on RK Road. Goods worth lakhs gutted in the fires and fortunately no casualty was reported in the incidents.

Advertisement

A huge stock of wood and machinery were stored in the factory on RK Road where the fire broke out. As per information, the unit deals in manufacturing of wooden pattern. The exact reason of the fire was yet to be known. Eyewitnesses said the fire started around 1.20 pm, following which people raised the alarm. Fire brigade was informed by the people and within a few minutes, fire tenders reached the scene and started dousing the flames.

As the fire was intense, firemen could not enter the affected unit. They went on the rooftop of the adjoining building to douse the flames. The factory owner said he was out of the city on Sunday and some people in the market informed him about the incident. Afterwards, he rushed to the scene.

Advertisement

In the other incident occurred at a garment shop in Akalgarh Market early on Sunday morning, resulting in damages estimated to be in lakhs of rupees. Mani, the owner of the shop, ‘Mani Collection’, said a short-circuit might be the cause behind the fire. He was informed by a security guard, who also made a call to the fire brigade.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts