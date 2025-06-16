Goods worth lakhs gutted in two fire incidents in city

Two fire incidents reported in the city on Sunday. The first incident occurred at Akalgarh Market while another fire broke out in a factory, CL Pattern Maker, on RK Road. Goods worth lakhs gutted in the fires and fortunately no casualty was reported in the incidents.

A huge stock of wood and machinery were stored in the factory on RK Road where the fire broke out. As per information, the unit deals in manufacturing of wooden pattern. The exact reason of the fire was yet to be known. Eyewitnesses said the fire started around 1.20 pm, following which people raised the alarm. Fire brigade was informed by the people and within a few minutes, fire tenders reached the scene and started dousing the flames.

As the fire was intense, firemen could not enter the affected unit. They went on the rooftop of the adjoining building to douse the flames. The factory owner said he was out of the city on Sunday and some people in the market informed him about the incident. Afterwards, he rushed to the scene.

In the other incident occurred at a garment shop in Akalgarh Market early on Sunday morning, resulting in damages estimated to be in lakhs of rupees. Mani, the owner of the shop, ‘Mani Collection’, said a short-circuit might be the cause behind the fire. He was informed by a security guard, who also made a call to the fire brigade.