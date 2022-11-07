Goods worth lakhs of rupees gutted at hosiery unit in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 6

A fire broke out in a hosiery factory on Bahadur Ke Road here in the wee hours of Sunday.

Goods worth several lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire, according to sources.

The fire broke out at 3.30 am on Sunday morning and firefighters took six hours to completely douse the flames.

The fire officials said the fire started from the rear side of the factory from where it further spread to the entire unit.

A short circuit was said to be the cause of the fire.