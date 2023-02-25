Goods worth Rs 25 lakh stolen from factory in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, February 24
Thieves targeted a farm product manufacturing unit, BS Agricultural Factory, at Raeya here and decamped with farm products worth Rs 25 lakh from there.
Owner of the factory Mohan Singh said yesterday morning when he came to open the factory, he was shocked to see that miscreants had decamped with some generators and other farm products from the factory. He saw a big hole in the outer wall of the factory from where they entered and decamped with the goods.
He said the footage of the CCTV camera installed at the factory showed on the night of February 22, over 10 thieves had come in two trucks which they had parked near the factory. Later, they loaded the stolen goods in the vehicles and fled the spot.
Kamaljit Singh, ASI at the Koom Kalan police station, said after registering a case against the miscreants, further probe was launched. Soon, they would be arrested.
