Gopi Lahoria gang member injured in police encounter in Ludhiana

A key member of the notorious Gopi Lahoria gang was apprehended by the police following an encounter in Bagge Kalan village near Ladhowal, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place during an operation to recover weapons related to a previous case involving a gang-related firing at a residence in Subhash Nagar.

The encounter resulted in gang member, identified as Sumit, being critically injured in the crossfire. A police personnel had a narrow escape as a bullet grazed through his turban, narrowly missing him. Multiple rounds were fired from both sides during the encounter.

Police recovered an illegal weapon and several live rounds from the accused. Other members of his gang had previously been arrested in a case registered at Tibba police station.

Ludhiana police commissioner Swapan Sharma stated that the ongoing crackdown against gangsters and criminal networks will continue unabated. “No one will be allowed to disturb peace in Ludhiana,” he added.

The incident comes just days after a similar encounter on May 1, when a key member of the Landa gang was apprehended following a gunfight in Sahibana village.

The exchange began when the gang member opened fire on police personnel who had surrounded him. The encounter lasted approximately 40 minutes, ending with the accused critically injured and taken into custody.