Gorkha's remand extended by 2 days

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 28

The Khanna police today produced Tajinder Singh Gill, alias Gorkha, in a local court which extended his police remand by two days.

Meanwhile, the police also brought two suspects, Labh Singh, alias Tiger, and Gurbhej, alias Bheja, on production warrant. The duo were arrested by the Punjab Police during the crackdown on ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh and they were in custody of the Jalandhar rural police.

Police officials said Gurbhej was the one who had arranged bulletproof jackets for the organistaion while Labh was also a close aide of Amritpal.

Now, the police will question the three suspects together to get more information about their plans.

Notably, Gorkha is a big catch of the Khanna police as the police had recovered incriminating videos and material from his mobile phone which exposed nefarious plans of pro-Khalistan elements to disturb peace in the state.