Government college alumni association reconstituted

Ludhiana, February 26
The Satish Chander Dhawan Government College Alumni Association has been reconstituted. During the general house meeting of the association, a new team of office-bearers was elected unanimously.
The reconstituted body members, include Onkar Singh Pahwa (chief patron), SS Bhogal (co-patron), Principal Satya Rani (ex-officio president), KB Singh and PD Gupta (vice presidents), Dr Kamal Kishore (general secretary), Dr Harblas Heera (joint secretary), Navdeep Singh (media secretary), Brij Bhushan Goyal (organising secretary), Prof Paramjit Singh (finance secretary), Prabhjot Singh (legal advisor) and Geetanjali (member executive committee). —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ukraine crisis: Street fighting in Kyiv; people told to take shelter
The clashes followed two days of fighting that resulted in h...
'Talks only way out', India abstains on UN resolution; Ukraine Prez dials PM Modi
Britain’s defence ministry estimated that the bulk of the Ru...
Mission airlift: Second Air India flight with 250 nationals from Ukraine lands in Delhi
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia welcomed the ev...
Contact Indian officials on border: Embassy
ndia has set up camp offices at several border crossings
Ukraine crisis: Holed up inside Kharkiv tube stations, Indian students running out of supplies
Kharkiv being closest to the Russian border, panic has start...