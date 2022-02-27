Government college alumni association reconstituted

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 26

The Satish Chander Dhawan Government College Alumni Association has been reconstituted. During the general house meeting of the association, a new team of office-bearers was elected unanimously.

The reconstituted body members, include Onkar Singh Pahwa (chief patron), SS Bhogal (co-patron), Principal Satya Rani (ex-officio president), KB Singh and PD Gupta (vice presidents), Dr Kamal Kishore (general secretary), Dr Harblas Heera (joint secretary), Navdeep Singh (media secretary), Brij Bhushan Goyal (organising secretary), Prof Paramjit Singh (finance secretary), Prabhjot Singh (legal advisor) and Geetanjali (member executive committee). —