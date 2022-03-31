Government college bans entry of outsiders

Anil Datt

Ludhiana, March 30

As the matter of practice pitches, prepared by the Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) at the local Satish Chander Dhawan Government College ground, was mired into a controversy following allegations levelled by certain quarters, the college authorities have banned the entry of persons other than students of the institute.

Controversy over use of college ground

The LDCA, an affiliated unit of the Punjab Cricket Association, which runs a coaching centre on the college ground, spent over Rs 14 lakh on creating these pitches about four months ago where it provided coaching/training to aspiring cricketers in different age groups.

As the association did not sign any memorandum of understanding (MoU) or rent deed with the college authorities for the use of the ground there, a local resident and former cricket player, Raj Kumar, sought information in public interest through Right to Information (RTI) from the college authorities to supply copies of the MoU with the LDCA, which paid the expenses for the creation of pitches and since the LDCA charges Rs 2,000 per trainee monthly, how much amount the association shares with the college, etc.,

The applicant received a reply from the college principal that the information sought for, is nil. Raj Kumar, along with some other former cricketers, under the banner of the Ludhiana Old Cricket Players Association, led by Pankaj Dogra, called upon the college principal and urged him to get the college space vacated from an unauthorised possession.

These cricketers alleged that the space at the college was encroached upon and requested to get the same vacated. They had also demanded to ban the entry of ‘outsiders’ into the college premises.

Dr Pardeep Singh Walia, principal, SCD Government College, has issued orders to ban the entry of any unauthorised body/person into the college grounds. In a notice, dated March 29, Dr Walia warned that suitable legal action would be taken against those found disobeying the orders.

Pankaj Dogra hailed the decision and expressed hope that the college grounds would now be used by its students and it would prepare them for the ensuing sports season.