Government college girls bag 6 medals

Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, April 11
Students of the Government College for Girls, Ludhiana, gave a good account of themselves, winning six medals, including one gold, in the bench press competition held at Tara Convent School, Malerkotla, yesterday.
The competition was organised by the Punjab Power Lifting Association in which a large number of students took part. Jeevan Lata, Ishmeet Kaur, Poonam, Simran Preet Kaur, Hina and Arshdeep Kaur of the college won medals in different weight categories.
Jeevan Lata proved too good for her opponents as she came out victorious in the below 69kg weight category and won a gold medal while Ishmeet Kaur and Poonam finished as first runners-up in the below 57kg and below 47kg weight groups to clinch silver medals.
Simran Preet Kaur (below 47kg), Hina (below 76kg) and Arshdeep Kaur (below 63kg) weight categories secured bronze medals.
Principal Suman Lata congratulated the students on bringing fame to their institute and appreciated the faculty of physical education department for their guidance in the achievements.
