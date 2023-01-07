Government constitutes new task force for cleaning Buddha Nullah

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, January 6

The Punjab Government has constituted a new task force for cleaning Buddha Nullah in the district. The new task force has a patron, a convener, and 13 members.

An official of the Municipal Corporation (MC) said, “The civic body has received a copy of the notification regarding formation of a new task force for Buddha Nullah. Notably, a project “Rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah” is underway at an estimated cost of Rs 650 crore.”

Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal is the patron while the Director, Department of Environment Punjab, is the convener of the new task force.

Four AAP MLAs Ashok Parashar from Ludhiana Central, Daljit Singh Grewal from Ludhiana East, Madan Lal Bagga from Ludhiana North and Gurpreet Gogi from Ludhiana West are also members of the new task force.

The other members of the new task force are the MC Mayor, CEO of the PMIDC, Director, Department of Industries Punjab, Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana, Commissioner, Ludhiana MC, Chief Engineer, Drainage (Punjab), Additional Superintending Engineer, PSTCL, Ludhiana, PEDA Chairman Harvendra Singh Hanspal and an industrialist Anil Thapar.

Earlier, the Punjab Government had constituted a state-level steering committee (SLSC) for facilitating and coordinating the programme to tackle pollution in Buddha Nullah in 2018 in the district.

A task force was constituted for the execution of the programme vide a notification dated October 26, 2018, and it was partially modified with a notification dated May 29, 2019.

Now, in supersession of previous notifications, the Punjab Government constituted a new task force. The Department of Local Government, Punjab, will be the nodal department for handling the project.

Namdhari sect head Satguru Uday Singh resigned from the post of chairman of the special task force for Buddha Nullah in April 2022.