Government extends holidays in schools

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 7

In a new order issued by the government on Sunday, keeping in mind the severe cold, all schools in the state have been asked to extend holidays of students up to Class X until January 14. Meanwhile, the school timings of classes XI and XII will be 10 am to 3pm.

While the students of classes X and below were glad over the new order, the students of classes XI and XII were unhappy. They said the one week break should have been extended for them too.

As confusion prevailed among the staff, regarding their attendance, Administrative Secretary School Education KK Yadav said teachers upto Class X were not required to attend school. Only staff and students of classes XI and XII would attend schools. A few private schools have said they would conduct online classes from the school premises.