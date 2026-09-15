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Home / Ludhiana / Government providing additional 2-hour supply to farmers, says minister Sond in Ludhiana

Government providing additional 2-hour supply to farmers, says minister Sond in Ludhiana

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:04 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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State Power Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond, addressing a press conference in Ludhiana on Monday, said no more power cuts would be imposed in Punjab.

“From 7 am yesterday (September 13) until now, no power cuts have been imposed due to electricity shortage in Punjab. Along with this, continuous 24x7 power supply has been ensured and is currently being provided to all four major sectors — residential, commercial, industrial and agriculture,” Sond said.

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“Two private thermal plants had recently developed technical snags during the paddy season. To make up for the two- to three-hour power cuts, the Punjab Government is providing an additional two hours of electricity to farmers from yesterday,” he added.

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He said, in previous years, electricity demand in September used to hover around 13,100 MW, but this year it touched 16,600 MW, representing an additional demand of 3,500 MW. “This crisis arose partly due to coal cuts by the Union Government and partly because the Centre did not release Punjab’s rightful 1,000 MW power share,” he said.

Giving an update on a private power plant from which Punjab purchases electricity, Sond said the unit had resumed operations and 100 MW of power was being supplied to the state.

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On the Punjab Government’s decision to purchase the Guru Amardas Thermal Plant, he said, “If the government had not purchased this thermal plant, the power situation today would have been extremely critical.”

He added: “With the state now meeting a record demand of 17,423 MW, all 10 thermal units are working at full capacity.”

  • According to official month-wise data, Punjab’s maximum demand met rose from 12,025 MW in April to 17,277 MW in July this year

  • The maximum demand in September has already reached 16,598 MW by September 13, compared with 13,127 MW during the corresponding period last year — an increase of 26 per cent

  • The latest peak of 17,423 MW has now surpassed the earlier April-to-September peak of 17,277 MW by 146 MW

    Demand hits peak

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