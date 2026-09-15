Government providing additional 2-hour supply to farmers, says minister Sond in Ludhiana

State Power Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond, addressing a press conference in Ludhiana on Monday, said no more power cuts would be imposed in Punjab.

“From 7 am yesterday (September 13) until now, no power cuts have been imposed due to electricity shortage in Punjab. Along with this, continuous 24x7 power supply has been ensured and is currently being provided to all four major sectors — residential, commercial, industrial and agriculture,” Sond said.

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“Two private thermal plants had recently developed technical snags during the paddy season. To make up for the two- to three-hour power cuts, the Punjab Government is providing an additional two hours of electricity to farmers from yesterday,” he added.

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He said, in previous years, electricity demand in September used to hover around 13,100 MW, but this year it touched 16,600 MW, representing an additional demand of 3,500 MW. “This crisis arose partly due to coal cuts by the Union Government and partly because the Centre did not release Punjab’s rightful 1,000 MW power share,” he said.

Giving an update on a private power plant from which Punjab purchases electricity, Sond said the unit had resumed operations and 100 MW of power was being supplied to the state.

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On the Punjab Government’s decision to purchase the Guru Amardas Thermal Plant, he said, “If the government had not purchased this thermal plant, the power situation today would have been extremely critical.”

He added: “With the state now meeting a record demand of 17,423 MW, all 10 thermal units are working at full capacity.”