Government school teachers sensitised about adolescence education

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 20

A two-day advocacy programme aimed at sensitising school students and teachers about adolescence education was organised by the Education Department at the auditorium of Kundan Vidya Mandir School recently. The programme focussed on adolescence problems being faced by students and the remedial measures to redress them.

DEO, Secondary Education, Harjit Singh said: “Priroity must be given to gauge the adolescence problems being faced by the students, to get them resolved at an early stage and the teaching fraternity should provide a humane touch to this sensitive issue.”

About 1,000 teachers from 544 government schools participated in the workshop.

Deputy DEO (Secondary) Ashish Kumar Sharma said: “The Education Department is committed to organise more of such trainings and academic programmes to save students from the

drug menance.”