'Government to spend Rs 20-cr on swimming pool, infra'

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 22

Local Government Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar said that the state government would spend around Rs 20.01 crore on the design, manufacture, supply and delivery of 200 number of tippers for dry, wet waste and development of an all-weather indoor swimming pool at Ludhiana.

Nijjar said the state government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was making every possible effort to provide a clean and pollution-free environment to the people of the state. Working in this direction, the Punjab Government is conducting development works across the state, he said.

Giving more information in this regard, Nijjar said that approximately Rs 14.80 crore would be spent for the design, manufacture, supply and delivery of 200 tippers for dry and wet waste in Ludhiana.

Similarly, he said that an all-weather indoor swimming pool will be developed at Rakh Bagh Sports Complex in Ludhiana at a cost of Rs 5.21 crore.