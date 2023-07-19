Government urged to declare mixed land use areas as industrial zone

Ludhiana, July 18
The industrial units in the mixed land use (MLU) areas have condemned the state government for not declaring MLUs as Industrial Zones.
Many prominent industrial associations, including the FICO, the UCPMA and the CICU, have welcomed the extension of another five years to the industry in the MLU areas. Although the state government has announced the decision, the official notification is still awaited.
Industrialists operating in the mixed land use areas said that the industrial associations belonged to the rich businessmen, who cannot understand the difficulties faced by industries in the MLU areas where they do not get any benefits.
Jaswinder Singh Thukral, president, Janta Nagar Industrial Association, said that the industrialists operating in the MLU areas will launch a protest if the extension orders were notified.
He said, “We do not want any extension. The MLU areas should be declared as Industrial Zone as up to 80 per cent of the industry is there in these areas. We are living on first floors while the industries are on the ground floor or vice-versa.”
“Over 50,000 small units are working here, instead of giving us the extensions, the government should declare the area as Industrial Zone so that we also can reap the benefits,” he added. Meanwhile, the industrial organisations are leaving no stone unturned to thank the state government for giving ‘relief’ to the industry.
