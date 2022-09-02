Government will probe misutilisation of CRPF flats in Dugri, says minister

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 1

Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Aman Arora has said the government will probe alleged misutilisation of CRPF Flats in Dugri here. He indicated that Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik, who also held the charge of the Chief Administrator of the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) would be asked to look into the matter and take appropriate follow-up action.

The issue of misutilisation of a large number of flats from out of total 804 in the colony, was raised in these columns on August 4 and 9 this year wherein it was highlighted that though some 400 flats were allotted to 1984 riot victims and 226 rented out by the administration to eligible government employees, the rest (178) were under unlawful occupation by unscrupulous elements. It was also alleged by bona fide residents that occupancy rights of some of the flats given on rent to government staff were being sold in the open market with impunity which was tantamount to misappropriation of government property.

Replying to a question, the minister, who was in the city on Wednesday, made it clear that unlawful occupants would be evicted from GLADA flats and possession would be restored to the government agency. “The government will not bow to any pressure and law of the land will prevail,” he asserted.