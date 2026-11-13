Governor Kataria presents awards to achievers

The Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust, established in 1983 by the late Sat Paul Mittal, on Thursday presented the Sat Paul Mittal National Awards 2026 in Ludhiana. Held on the 137th birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the ceremony also marked 34 years of the awards, which recognise outstanding service to humanity.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria attended the event as the chief guest, felicitated this year’s awardees and distributed scholarships to students.

This year’s awards honoured four distinguished individuals and institutions for their exceptional contribution to humanity. A cumulative cash prize of Rs 20 lakh was presented across the platinum and gold categories, along with citations.

Addressing the gathering, Kataria said, “The awardees we honour today embody the true spirit of seva, demonstrating that nation-building is a shared responsibility. Education, too, is fundamental to building a stronger nation, empowering young people to realise their potential and contribute meaningfully to society.”

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The Sat Paul Mittal National Award 2026 (Platinum) in the Individual Category was conferred on Shalini Khanna, Director of NAB India Centre for Blind Women and Disability Studies, for her dedicated work in empowering visually impaired and disabled women and children through skill development, livelihood opportunities, rehabilitation and lifelong support.

Following a study on the status of blind women in India, she established the Centre for Blind Women in Delhi in 2002 with a single staff member. Since then, she has developed initiatives covering professional skill development, community-based rehabilitation, personality development, counselling, residential facilities and medical support. Her work has empowered more than 28,000 blind and disabled women and children, helping them lead more independent and dignified lives.

The Sat Paul Mittal National Award 2026 (Gold) in the Individual Category was conferred on Nitesh Kumar Jangir, co-founder of Coeo Labs and InnAccel, for developing affordable medical technologies addressing critical neonatal, maternal and intensive-care needs. His innovations include Saans, a neonatal breathing support system that operates without electricity; Fetal Lite, an intelligent labour-monitoring system; and VAPCare, an automated solution designed to reduce ventilator-associated pneumonia.

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Over the past five years, these innovations have reached more than one million beneficiaries across India and abroad. Saans and Fetal Lite alone have benefited over 100,000 neonates and 900,000 mothers.

The Sat Paul Mittal National Award 2026 (Platinum) in the Institutional Category was conferred on Foundation to Educate Girls Globally for its efforts to bring out-of-school girls back into the education system and improve learning opportunities in underserved communities across India.

Through technology-driven and data-led interventions, the organisation completed The Audacious Project (2019-2025), enrolling 1.58 million girls, reaching over 30,000 villages and achieving 90 per cent year-on-year retention. Its initiatives have also provided remedial learning to more than 954,000 children.