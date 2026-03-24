Govt, aided school staff in Malerkotla run campaign to boost admissions

The authorities and staff at government schools are leaving no stone unturned to boost new admissions to their respective institutions and retain the existent students.

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The staff members are conducting door-to-door campaigns to boost school admissions ahead of the new academic session. The drive is also being carried out on holidays and in after-school hours.

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According to the information available, heads at government schools have been asked to ensure at least five per cent growth and compensating outgoing class strength with new admissions. The teachers at government-aided schools fear deduction in salary in case of significant fall in number of students. A fall to below 30 students per class results in a proportionate decrease in salary, said authorities at the government-aided schools.

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The campaign includes displaying banners at public places and on school vans, distribution of pamphlets, and public announcements at religious places, villages and mohallas.

With the growing digital trend, the schools are also leveraging social media platforms to upload pictures, circulate literature and insert advertisements. It includes WhatsApp groups and statuses on WhatsApp accounts of teachers.

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Rajesh Gupta, headmaster, Government Primary School, Dehliz Kalan, said teachers were knocking on doors to urge locals to admit their wards at government schools.

Teachers said a majority of parents wanted their wards to go to school in a van or a bus and wear an attractive uniform. “However, most parents return to government school after about a year due to inability to pay fees at private schools,” said one of the teachers.

The teachers say free books, uniforms and mid-day meals are among the main attractions at government and aided schools. Some schools also offer special concessions in fee and funds in case a child is enrolled within a stipulated period.

Though the formal admission process is yet to kick off, the authorities at government schools have started preparing temporary records which will be digitised later.