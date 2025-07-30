Govt assures major reforms for PCMS cadre

In a significant development aimed at addressing long-pending administrative and welfare concerns of the Punjab Civil Medical Services (PCMS) cadre, representatives met the Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare. The meeting resulted in several unequivocal assurances by the government, paving the way for policy changes and operational reforms expected to bolster the public healthcare delivery system across the state.

Key among the assurances was the commitment to deploy security guards at all 24x7 medico-legal centres before the August 19 deadline, a move long demanded by the cadre in light of rising workplace violence against medical staff.

The government also pledged to implement MACP benefits for eligible officials by the same deadline and to pursue MACP notifications for the 2020 batch with the Finance Department immediately.