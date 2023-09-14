 Govt buses ferry AAP workers to Amritsar, passengers suffer : The Tribune India

Govt buses ferry AAP workers to Amritsar, passengers suffer

Event related to first School of Eminence in holy city attended by Delhi CM

Many passengers took private buses to reach their destinations in the absence of government buses at the Ludhiana bus stand on Wednesday. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 13

Passengers faced inconvenience as a large number of government-run buses were deployed to ferry AAP workers and supporters to Amritsar for an event attended by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday. He also inaugurated the state’s first School of Eminence in Amritsar.

Based on information obtained from sources, around 85 buses from Ludhiana were pressed into service to transport AAP workers and supporters from Ludhiana to Amritsar for the event. Consequently, there was a shortage of buses at the Ludhiana bus stand, leading many passengers to resort to private buses to reach their destinations.

The government buses which were deployed to ferry AAP workers from Ludhiana to Amritsar were of Punjab Roadways and PRTC, as per information. Utilisation of government-run buses for the Amritsar event has raised many questions. Surjit Singh, a passenger at the bus stand, expressed discontent, stating that there were fewer government-run buses available today as compared to other days. He initially had no information of the reason but later came to know that the buses were being used for an event attended by the Delhi CM in Amritsar. He emphasised that these buses are intended for the public and should not be utilised for political events.

A BJP leader, Amarjit Singh Tikka, criticised the AAP government in the state for deploying government buses for a political gathering. He highlighted that numerous passengers faced inconveniences because a large number of government buses were assigned to ferry AAP workers from Ludhiana and other parts of the state to Amritsar, where AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal made multiple announcements. He termed this as a blatant misuse of government resources for political purposes and demanded that Kejriwal should tender an apology.

When asked about the matter, Navraj Batish, General Manager of Punjab Roadways, Ludhiana, confirmed that 39 buses from the Punjab Roadways depot in Ludhiana were used for the purpose. However, he had no information regarding the number of PRTC buses used for the same.

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden
India

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

