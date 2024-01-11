Govt College gets new principal

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Prof Deepak Chopra has taken charge as Principal, Government College, East Ludhiana on Wednesday. Prof Deepak has provided services as Principal to Government Brijindra College, Faridkot, and Government College, Machhiwara, besides serving SCD College, Ludhiana, as head of the department of Physics for as long as 29 years. He was warmly welcomed by the staff and students of the Government College East Ludhiana. While interacting with the staff and students, he said that he would make efforts for the betterment of the institution. Academic excellence will be his prime concern, he said.

Punjabi Language Olympiad

Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town, announced its accolades won at the International Punjabi Language Olympiad organised by Punjab government. The Punjab School Education Board held a felicitation function at Mohali to recognise and award the school principals and teachers of the Punjabi Olympiad held in December 2023.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridkot