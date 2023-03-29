Govt college log wins in kabaddi, kho-kho

Ludhiana, March 28
On the opening day of the Punjab Girls Inter-Polytechnic Colleges Sports Meet on Tuesday, Government Polytechnic College, Ludhiana, recorded victories in kabaddi and kho-kho matches. The meet is being organised by the Punjab Technical Sports Institute at Satguru Ram Singh Government Polytechnic College for Women, Rishi Nagar here.
Four teams are taking part in kabaddi whereas six teams are vying for top honours in kho-kho.
In kabaddi, Government Polytechnic College, Ludhiana, trounced Government Polytechnic College, Amritsar, 81-14 and Government Polytechnic College, Patiala, beat Government Polytechnic College, Jalandhar, 57-32.
In kho-kho, Government Polytechnic College, Ludhiana, defeated Government Polytechnic College, Jalandhar, 8-7 and Government Polytechnic College, Patiala, outplayed Government Polytechnic College, Kotakpura, by an innings and 13 points.
Mohinder Pal Singh, the principal of the host college, inaugurated the meet and wished luck to the participants.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka Assembly poll schedule to be announced today
The poll panel will announce the election schedule at 11.30 ...
Did Amritpal Singh plan to give interview before his arrest?
Pro-Khalistani activist likely visit to Hoshiarpur last nigh...
Is Amritpal Singh in Punjab? Did pro-Khalistan activist dodge police again
Police say Amritpal was on his way from Delhi with three oth...
Hunt on for Amritpal Singh; massive search in Punjab's Hoshiarpur after some suspects abandon car following police chase
The occupants of the vehicle abandoned the car near Gurdwara...
Sukhvinder Sukhu meets Bhagwant Mann over breakfast, discusses water issue
To meet regularly after 15 days and find a solution, says Su...