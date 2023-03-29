Govt college log wins in kabaddi, kho-kho

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 28

On the opening day of the Punjab Girls Inter-Polytechnic Colleges Sports Meet on Tuesday, Government Polytechnic College, Ludhiana, recorded victories in kabaddi and kho-kho matches. The meet is being organised by the Punjab Technical Sports Institute at Satguru Ram Singh Government Polytechnic College for Women, Rishi Nagar here.

Four teams are taking part in kabaddi whereas six teams are vying for top honours in kho-kho.

In kabaddi, Government Polytechnic College, Ludhiana, trounced Government Polytechnic College, Amritsar, 81-14 and Government Polytechnic College, Patiala, beat Government Polytechnic College, Jalandhar, 57-32.

In kho-kho, Government Polytechnic College, Ludhiana, defeated Government Polytechnic College, Jalandhar, 8-7 and Government Polytechnic College, Patiala, outplayed Government Polytechnic College, Kotakpura, by an innings and 13 points.

Mohinder Pal Singh, the principal of the host college, inaugurated the meet and wished luck to the participants.