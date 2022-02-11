Ludhiana: SCD Government College NCC cadet brings laurels

Ludhiana, February 10
A student of the SCD Government College, who is also NCC Air wing Cadet Nizamul Haq from No.4 Punjab Air Squadron, attended the Republic Day parade at Rajpath on January 26.
It is after eight years that a cadet of the NCC Air wing of the college has achieved such an honour. The College Principal, Dr Satya Rani, congratulated Cadet Nizamul Haq on this occasion. The NCC Air wing caretaker, Prof Sarika Prasher, also applauded Cadet Nizamul Haq for his achievement. Prof Prasher said the college was proud of him as he had carried forward the lineage. —
