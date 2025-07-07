Govt committed to making state sports hub: Sond

Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Sunday reaffirmed the state government’s dedication to transforming Punjab into a sports hub through sustained efforts to develop world-class infrastructure.

Advertisement

Speaking as the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony of a three-day cricket tournament held at Principal Ramesh Chander Stadium in Khanna, the minister said that under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s leadership, the ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ initiative was driving large-scale promotion of sports across the state. He highlighted that 13 Centres of Excellence were being upgraded with advanced, modern facilities to nurture champions capable of competing at the national and international levels.

“This year, the Sports Department has been allocated Rs 979 crore, the highest in Punjab’s history, showcasing the Aam Aadmi Party government’s unwavering commitment to sports development,” he stated.

Advertisement

Minister Sond also noted that Punjab had no shortage of talent, but athletes required improved infrastructure and facilities, which the state government was actively providing. He underscored that engaging youth in sports was a key strategy to combating drug abuse and mobile addiction. It would also foster a healthier and more productive generation, he added.

The Cabinet Minister also lauded the organisation of such sports events, stating these tournaments were vital for steering youth away from drugs and encouraging active participation in sports.