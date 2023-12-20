Govt committed to providing best healthcare to people, says minister

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 19

Retreating the government’s commitment to provide better healthcare facilities to the public, Health Minister Balbir Singh, who was in the city today, said the government was committed to providing best healthcare facilities to the people of the state.

He said the government had started Aam Aadmi Clinic, health and wellness centres and ‘CM di Yogshala’ under primary care. In secondary care, it has given Rs 550-crore package, though the Central Government had stopped the funds. All district hospitals would have ICUs and all medicines be available at government hospitals. All tests would also be conducted. In case the facility is not available at government hospitals, the government would collaborate with private hospitals for the same. The service would be free of cost for patients as the government will pay the private hospital. In the tertiary care, medical colleges have started neuro surgery and cardiac care while advance care is available at private hospitals.

“Work to start the ICU at the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, will be started soon and ICUs will also be set up at all district hospitals of the state. We are also collaborating with private hospitals for advance facilities. ,” he said.

The minister said it was unfortunate that the funds under the NHM were not being released by the Centre to a state government which was committed towards providing best healthcare to the public.

Dr Balbir Singh also discussed the Farishtey scheme, to be started by the government under which an accident victim would be provided with all medical services free of cost for the first 24 hours after the mishap. “About 5,500 lives are lost in road accidents every year in the state and the first hour of an accident victim is called the ‘golden hour’ and the victim will be provided all necessary medical aid so that those taking care of the patient did not face harassment,” he said.

