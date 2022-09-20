Govt continues to ignore pitiable condition of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Marg

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, September 19

Despite repeated demands of residents, the government department concerned has failed to get the Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Marg (Pakhowal Road) outside the MC limits repaired so far. The road, which is in a pitiable condition, leads to ancestral village of martyr Sarabha from Ludhiana.

MLA promised to revamp road on birth anniv On the birth anniversary of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha on May 24, AAP MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi said the road will be revamped. However, it still cries for attention.

Big potholes at various locations on the stretch between Phullanwal Chowk to near Sarabha village are continuously posing threat to commuters. A number of mishaps have reportedly occurred due to the deep potholes. Residents blamed the department concerned for delaying the road repair work.

A resident, Sarbjit Singh, said the people had raised the demand for repair of the road multiple times but nothing had been done so far. The condition of the road worsens in the rainy season.

He said: “Responding to my complaint, a PWD official on August 1, 2022, had informed me via an official letter that a proposal regarding the road work had been sent to the state government by the department to get required approval. The official stated that once the department gets the approval from the government, the repair work would be started. But even after passing of 45 days since the PWD responded to the complaint, nothing had been done by the authorities, leaving commuters to suffer.”

A member of a farmers’ union, Harnek Singh Gujjarwal, said commuters were forced to suffer due to the broken road every day. He said the potholed road had witnessed several mishaps but the authorities concerned were yet to take any step for safety of the people.

“The road from Phullanwal Chowk up to near Sarabha village is in a dilapidated condition for a long period. However, a stretch of the road from Phullanwal Chowk to near Lalton village was reconstructed around five years ago after laying a sewer line but it had started breaking down within some days. Later, a number of cave-ins had also occurred there. Now, the entire road needs to be recarpeted in a proper manner at the earliest to avoid mishaps,” Harnek said.

PWD SDO Kamaljit Singh said an estimate of around Rs 22 crore was made to repair a stretch of Shaheed Kartar Singh Marg from near the B7 Chowk (Phullanwal Chowk) to Pakhowal. A proposal to repair the road had been sent to the state government for approval. It was expected that the repair work would be approved by the state government under a Central Government scheme soon.

Meanwhile, Gill MLA Jiwan Singh Sangowal could not be contacted for comments. PWD Minister Harbhajan Singh said he would look into the matter.