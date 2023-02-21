Govt determined to support MSMEs, says PSIEC chief

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 20

MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu has assured industrialists that all efforts would be made to extend the date of deadline for shifting to the mixed land use area. This was said in a meeting organised by Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) president Upkar Singh Ahuja with the MLA and Punjab State Industrial Export Corporation (PSIEC) chairman Dalbir Singh Dhillon.

Ahuja said the future of industries in the Mixed Land Use area was not clear as the units were small and did not have the resources to shift to the new location.

It was also told that a focal point would be established by PSIEC in the land closer to the present location, where small plots of 250 square yards would be allotted only to the industry in mix land-use areas. Data would be obtained from DIC, State Excise, PSPCL, etc., to ensure that plots are allotted to only industries in Mix Land Use areas.

PSIEC chairman Dalbir Dhillon said the government was determined to support the MSME industry.