Govt employee dies by suicide

Our Correspondent

Payal, December 4

A superintendent, identified as Gurminder Singh (44), of Amar Dass Nagar, Ludhiana, posted at the office of the Assistant Registrar at Payal, allegedly died by suicide by hanging from the ceiling at his rented room here on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

A stressed relationship with his wife was cited to be the reason behind the extreme step taken by the victim. Had the deceased not sent a text message to his sister before taking the extreme step, the incident could have remained unnoticed for some days.

The police have booked the wife of the deceased under Section 306 of the IPC.

Ajmer Singh said the victim had allegedly died by suicide by hanging from the ceiling at his room on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Jaswinder Pal Kaur informed the police on Monday afternoon that her brother Gurminder Singh had allegedly ended his life due to his wife Ramandeep Kaur. Though he had sent her a text message before taking the extreme step, his sister saw it on Monday. “After reading the text message sent by my brother, I tried to contact him over phone but all my calls went unanswered. When we reached his room at Payal, it was locked from inside and his body was hanging from the ceiling,” she said, adding that the body was visible through a window.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Gurminder had been staying alone at a rented room in Payal due to a dispute with his wife.

The body would be handed over to his kin after conducting the autopsy on Tuesday.