Govt employees' strike: Ludhiana mini-secretariat deserted; Cong leaders join protesters

On the call given by several government employee unions in Punjab, a complete strike was observed in all government offices in Ludhiana today.

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The mini-secretariat, which witnesses thousands of visitors on a working day, wore a deserted look.

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On the call for “maha strike” given by the state union, employees of all government departments went on mass casual leave. Despite the weather being hot and humid, hundreds of employees gathered outside DC office to protest.

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Union leaders addressed the employees and condemned the state government for taking their demands lightly. They warned the state government that if the demands were not met, the strike would be intensified and AAP government "should start counting its days in Punjab as during elections, it should be ready to face defeat".

There were hardly any visitors in the offices as they knew about the strike in government departments. The protesters were joined by senior Congress leaders, including Sanjay Talwar, Simarjit Bains and Surinder Dawar. Besides many pensioners from different departments extended support to the protest.

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SDM Swati Tiwana said that no work could be done in offices due to the day-long strike.