A state government event hosted at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) sports grounds last week has renewed sportspersons’ concerns over the use of the facility for such programmes.

Flagging damage to sports infrastructure and loss of practice time, the players called for a dedicated venue for cultural events, demanding the PAU grounds no longer be used.

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The state government’s Jashan-e-Inquilab event, organised to mark the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, was hosted at PAU grounds on September 28.

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Now, the concerns have gained steam as the Ajeevika SARAS Mela is slated to be held at the PAU from October 27 to November 5.

An athlete, requesting not to be named, said players are often forced to reschedule or even cancel their training because the grounds are booked for cultural functions, festivals or stage shows.

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Sports administrators also echoed the concerns.

“A playground is a sporting asset, not an event ground. It takes years to develop quality sporting infrastructure, but a few days of a large gathering can undo all that effort. The authorities must protect these facilities for athletes who depend on them every day,” said Teja Singh Dhaliwal, an eminent sports organiser and Punjab Basketball Association general secretary.

A PAU official said the permission for such events is given keeping in view university requirements and that instructions are in place to restore the ground after the event.

Sportspeople, however, maintained restoration on paper and in reality are vastly different, and it is the players who ultimately suffer.

The players point out that the PAU campus, known for its sporting facilities and lush playfields, is turning into a venue for cultural and commercial events.

They express fear that repeated use of the grounds for such programmes could cause long-term damage to infrastructure and disrupt their training schedules.

Sportspeople and enthusiasts urged the authorities concerned to designate an alternative venue for large-scale cultural, entertainment and other non-sporting events.

After the Jashan-e-Inquilab event, sportspersons claimed the venue was left in poor condition. Several social media reels by football, hockey and athletics players are doing rounds on social media, expressing concern and anguish over the damage caused to the playing fields at the PAU by events other than sports.

Athletes who practice daily at the PAU clarified the reels are not for publicity. They said these are a result of helplessness as such events disturb campus peace and academic decorum.

“The grounds at the PAU are a treasure for generations. They are not marriage palaces or exhibition grounds. Every time a big event is held here, it takes months to bring the grounds back to shape,” rued senior football coach Jagtar Singh.

Last year, the university grounds hosted a New Year show featuring singer-actor Dilijit Dosanjh. Sportspeople said the football ground suffered considerable damage due to the event and it took several months to be restored. During the time, players were forced to reschedule their daily practice sessions and make alternative arrangements.

It was pointed out that athletes train according to carefully planned schedules and even temporary denial of access to a ground can disturb their preparation, particularly when they are gearing up for key competitions.

Members of the sporting fraternity maintained that they were not opposed to cultural programmes or public events, and the concern was limited to the choice of venue. They said the PAU should identify a permanent place where such programmes can be organised without putting sports infrastructure at risk.

“These grounds are a legacy for the next generation. They should be nurtured, not repeatedly subjected to heavy-footfall events. Once the sporting ecosystem is weakened, restoring it is far more difficult than protecting it in the first place,” said Col Jasjit Singh (retired), a philanthropist and former national-level hockey player.

Joining the chorus, PAU Employees Union president Baldev Singh said the use of playgrounds should be only for sports. These are not just grounds, they are an identity of the PAU and a nursery for sportspeople, he added.

He appealed to the Vice Chancellor and the university authorities not to allow any event other than sports at the grounds.

With another major event in the offing, players are now hoping that the university authorities will take note of their concerns and ensure the sporting calendar and interests of athletes are not compromised in the name of non-sporting programmes.

A Panjab University (PU) Senate member has called for shifting of the venue for the SARAS Mela.

PU Senate member Naresh Gaur urged the Ludhiana administration to shift the event to a more suitable location. In a representation to the Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner, Gaur said the PAU is a premier educational and research institution whose campus was meant for education, agricultural research, innovation and related academic activities. He said the academic and research environment of the university needed to be protected.

Gaur pointed out that a large public event will draw a substantial crowd and vehicles, which could disrupt the academic and research activities at the university.