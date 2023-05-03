Govt offices open at 7.30 am, visitors stick to old schedule

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Raikot/ Payal, May 2

The implementation of new office timings made government personnel rush towards their offices, with many of them skipping breakfast and swapping their routine early morning personal chores with other members of their families.

Almost all offices opened at around 7.30 am, even though the first among the visitors were not seen there for at least first half an hour. Most of them chose to visit the office according to the old schedule, after 9 am. Janitors were seen cleaning chairs, benches and tables even after the staff had settled on their seats.

Being the first working day after three holidays, senior functionaries, including SDMs, executive magistrates, executive officers and in-charges of offices, had to monitor the implementation of new timings.

Visits to subdivision-level offices, municipal councils, market committees and registrar offices revealed that a majority of the offices had opened at 7.30 am but normal functioning started much later as there were no visitors at these offices during the opening time.

The facilitators, including deed writers, typists, draftsmen and property advisors, opted to open their offices at the old time.

The more assiduous employees chose to utilise the extra time for completing pending works when there was no rush of people.

The officials commuting on public transport to their workplaces had to travel on private vehicles for reaching at the scheduled time.

Claiming that all government offices falling under his jurisdiction had opened before 7.30 am, Malerkotla DC Paramvir Singh said public healthcare centres and Suvidha Kendras would work as usual. Medical emergency rooms, blood banks and labour rooms would continue providing services round the clock.

Payal SDM Jasleen Kaur Bhullar said residents had welcomed the decision as it would protect them from the scorching heat, besides conserving electricity. She claimed that all offices falling under her jurisdiction had started functioning at the announced time.

Executive Magistrate Ram Lal said requisite staff had been deployed at all seats of fard centre, registration office and Revenue offices falling under his jurisdiction by 7.30 am but visitors started coming only after half an hour.

Harvir Singh Dhindsa, president, Punjab Patwar Union, said Revenue officials had been sensitised to get the new guidelines implemented in letter and in spirit.

“Although we are preoccupied with the process of finalising claims regarding losses incurred by farmers due to the recent rains, we have asked our members to ensure that they reach their respective offices by the scheduled time,” Dhindsa said.

The disparity in the timings of banks, Suvidha Kendras, educational institutes and revenue offices was found to be a major hurdle in the smooth functioning according to changed schedule.

“How could we prepare a sale deed at 7.30 am when relevant documents will be issued by Suvidha Kendra after 9 am and stamp duty will be issued by designated bank after 10 am,” asked Ajay Sharma, a deed writer.

The situation at the offices of Punjab Mandikaran Board was also similar.

Raikot SDM Gurbir Singh Kohli and Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh claimed they monitored the opening time of various offices through video calls as they had to attend meetings with senior functionaries and a court, respectively.

