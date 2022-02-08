Govt, private schools reopen with thin attendance in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, February 7

After instructions issued by the state government to reopen schools for students from Class VI onwards, government schools as well as many private ones reopened in the district today.

I am heaving a sigh of relief as schools are opened. Covid-19 has changed the life of all and we hope that now children will take their studies seriously. — Sarita, a parent

Though the attendance remained thin on the first day of the reopening of schools amid the ongoing third wave of Covid, a majority of the teachers, students and parents have welcomed the decision. Private schools that did not open today have sent text messages to students on the opening of schools in a day or two. However, there is a confusion over the continuation of online classes in private schools.

One of the parent, Sarita, said she had sent her son to school today.

“I am heaving a sigh of relief as schools are opened. Covid has changed the life of all and we hope that now children will take studies seriously,” she said.

Ranjot Kaur, a government schoolteacher, said online studies were not meant for poor and needy pupils, who had many limitations.

“I hope those students who have to appear for board examinations this academic session do not suffer more now. Their syllabus should be covered well in-time so that they can perform well in the examinations,” she added.

While most of the schools were opened today, there are others, which will be opened either tomorrow or day after.