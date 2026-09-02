DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Govt school head teacher in Ludhiana dies after collapsing in classroom

Govt school head teacher in Ludhiana dies after collapsing in classroom

In the afternoon, Grewal was interacting with the pre-primary teacher and students about their studies when he suddenly complained of chest pain

article_Author
Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 08:40 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Harjit Singh Grewal.
Advertisement

A routine classroom visit ended in tragedy for a 49-year-old government school head teacher, who died after collapsing in a pre-primary classroom at a government primary school in Haibowal Khurd on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Harjit Singh Grewal was carrying out his regular duties at the school and had interacted with students in two classes after attending the morning prayer. He later completed some administrative work before visiting the classrooms, according to his colleague, Harjinder Singh.

Advertisement

In the afternoon, Grewal was interacting with the pre-primary teacher and students about their studies when he suddenly complained of chest pain. A teacher immediately offered him water, but as he took the glass, he collapsed on the floor.

Advertisement

The school staff rushed to his aid and attempted to revive him by administering CPR. The teachers then took him towards a nearby mohalla clinic. An ambulance arrived shortly afterwards, and Grewal was taken to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC).

Doctors examined him at the hospital and declared him dead. His colleagues were subsequently informed that he appeared to have died at the school before reaching the hospital.

Advertisement

Ramanjeet Singh Sandhu, Block Primary Education Officer, Mangat-1, said Grewal was suspected to have suffered a heart attack.

“He was taken to the hospital within about 10 to 15 minutes of collapsing, but he had died on the spot,” Sandhu said.

Grewal was serving as a centre head teacher and had also been entrusted with several official responsibilities. He had worked as a booth-level officer and had recently been deputed for drug-census-related duties.

According to Sandhu, Grewal’s colleagues said he had complained of feeling uneasy earlier in the day. He also had a history of high blood pressure and occasionally took medication for the condition, Sandhu added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts