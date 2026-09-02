Govt school head teacher in Ludhiana dies after collapsing in classroom

A routine classroom visit ended in tragedy for a 49-year-old government school head teacher, who died after collapsing in a pre-primary classroom at a government primary school in Haibowal Khurd on Wednesday.

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Harjit Singh Grewal was carrying out his regular duties at the school and had interacted with students in two classes after attending the morning prayer. He later completed some administrative work before visiting the classrooms, according to his colleague, Harjinder Singh.

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In the afternoon, Grewal was interacting with the pre-primary teacher and students about their studies when he suddenly complained of chest pain. A teacher immediately offered him water, but as he took the glass, he collapsed on the floor.

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The school staff rushed to his aid and attempted to revive him by administering CPR. The teachers then took him towards a nearby mohalla clinic. An ambulance arrived shortly afterwards, and Grewal was taken to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC).

Doctors examined him at the hospital and declared him dead. His colleagues were subsequently informed that he appeared to have died at the school before reaching the hospital.

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Ramanjeet Singh Sandhu, Block Primary Education Officer, Mangat-1, said Grewal was suspected to have suffered a heart attack.

“He was taken to the hospital within about 10 to 15 minutes of collapsing, but he had died on the spot,” Sandhu said.

Grewal was serving as a centre head teacher and had also been entrusted with several official responsibilities. He had worked as a booth-level officer and had recently been deputed for drug-census-related duties.

According to Sandhu, Grewal’s colleagues said he had complained of feeling uneasy earlier in the day. He also had a history of high blood pressure and occasionally took medication for the condition, Sandhu added.