Govt school in-charge suspended for performing ‘black magic, misconduct’

Kamaljit Kaur, in-charge of Government Primary School (GPS), Bhukri Kalan, was suspended with immediate effect on Wednesday evening following serious allegations of misconduct, including performing of ‘black magic’ and smoking on school premises.

Advertisement

The suspension orders were issued by Harkirat Kaur Chane, Director, School Education (Elementary), Punjab, after a formal complaint was lodged by the District Education Officer (DEO), Elementary, here.

According to official sources, the DEO’s office received a written complaint from the gram panchayat of Bhukri Kalan on Wednesday. Panchayat members alleged that Kamaljit Kaur indulged in objectionable activities, including black magic practices, which left students terrified and unwilling to attend the school. It was also alleged that she smoked on the school premises and behaved badly with students due to which the latter were scared.

Advertisement

Parents of the children reportedly approached the panchayat, expressing concern over her behaviour, which, they said, was impacting students’ attendance and mental well-being. The panchayat, in turn, took up the matter with the DEO Elementary, demanding swift action.

Reacting promptly, the DEO forwarded the complaint to the Director of School Education, who ordered her suspension.

Advertisement

The DEO (Elementary), Ravinder Kaur, said: “The teacher has been suspended due to multiple complaints. Such acts will not be tolerated on the school premises. She had earlier been suspended in August 2024 as well for physically assaulting students while posted at Government Primary School, Jamalpur.”

The decision has brought relief to the parents and panchayat members, who claimed that the students were avoiding school out of fear. “Now that action has been taken, we hope our children can study in a peaceful environment,” said a parent.