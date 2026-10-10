Govt schools hold mega PTM after exams

Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTMs) were organised at government schools following the half-yearly examinations, providing an important platform for parents and teachers to discuss students’ academic performance, attendance, behaviour and overall development.

Parents participated enthusiastically, interacting directly with teachers to understand their children’s progress and identify areas requiring improvement.

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Seema Aggarwal, principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Sunet, said regular parent-teacher interaction played a vital role in strengthening the learning process and ensuring the holistic development of students.

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Meanwhile, a nutrition awareness seminar was organised at Government Primary Smart School, Moti Nagar, in collaboration with Navchetna Healing Hands. Addressing over 400 parents, Dr Anu Singal, a life coach, emphasised the importance of healthy eating habits among children and advised parents against force-feeding.

She explained that children’s nutritional requirements could be met through healthy food choices rather than compulsion. Dr Singal also cautioned parents against using television, mobile phones or rewards to encourage eating, saying such practices could adversely affect children’s health. She highlighted that affordable foods such as eggs, pulses, green vegetables, peanuts and chickpeas were excellent sources of nutrition.

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School head teacher Sukhdhir Singh Sekhon said the objective of the seminar was to create awareness among parents about proper nutrition and healthy dietary practices for children. He noted that the school, with the support of its staff, continued to make special efforts in education, sports and the overall personality development of students.

He added that similar awareness programmes would continue to be organised to promote students’ health and help them become responsible and informed citizens.

Teachers were also seen distributing informational pamphlets highlighting the achievements and welfare initiatives undertaken by the state government over the past four years. Parents were provided information about the ‘Mavan Dhiyan’ Scheme and other welfare programmes aimed at supporting women, children and families. The awareness drive was intended to ensure that parents were informed about benefits and opportunities available through various government initiatives.