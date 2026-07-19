Govt schoolteacher booked for thrashing Class IV student in Ludhiana

After a Class IV student was allegedly beaten with a stick at a government school in Ludhiana recently, the Division No. 4 police station yesterday registered a case against the schoolteacher and launched an investigation.

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The student’s mother in her complaint had stated that she was allegedly subjected to casteist abuse and threatened with false charges. She further said that the child had been beaten so severely by the class teacher that he was now terrified and afraid to go to school.

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The child’s mother, Preeti, a resident of Saida Chowk, said that her son Luv Chandla studied in Class IV at the Government Primary School in Brahmapuri. On April 22, the class in-charge, Rinku Rani, allegedly beat her son with a stick. After the incident, the child became frightened and his health deteriorated. When asked why he was so frightened, he told his parents that he had been beaten by his class teacher, Rinku Rani, revealed the mother.

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According to Preeti, on April 23, she arrived at the school with her husband Gagan Chandla, and tried to confront the teacher about the matter. During this incident, the teacher allegedly shouted at them, told them to leave the school and misbehaved with them. She also allegedly used casteist slurs against them and claimed that she had access to certain political leaders and senior officials.

Meanwhile, sources said the family had also lodged a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, which subsequently directed the police to register a case.