Govt schoolteachers stage protest at Ludhiana Mini-Secretariat over delay in DA payment

Government schoolteachers staged a protest at the Mini-Secretariat here on Tuesday, hitting out at the state government over the non-payment of dearness allowance (DA).

Advertisement

The protesters announced employees will observe a mass leave on August 27 as part of the ongoing agitation.

Advertisement

The protest was organised under the banner of the Punjab Employees and Pensioners Joint Front and the Joint Employees’ Platform Coordination Committee.

Advertisement

The employees submitted a letter to the Director of School Education (Secondary and Elementary), Punjab, and district education authorities, informing them about their participation in the joint agitation and the proposed mass leave.

Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, district president, Lecturer Cadre Union, said the employees were seeking payment of the DA that was due to them and wanted the government to give a clear response on the issue.

Advertisement

“We are only demanding the DA that is due to us. The government should clearly tell employees when the payment will be made. A meeting with the Chief Minister was scheduled earlier, but it was cancelled. We now want a meeting with him so that the issues can be discussed and a clear decision is taken,” he said.

The protesting teachers said they had repeatedly raised the issue with the authorities but were yet to receive a satisfactory response.

The joint front called upon employees to participate in rallies and other programmes as part of the agitation. The proposed mass leave on August 27 is expected to further intensify the campaign and disrupt functioning at schools.