Govt teachers ignored in Budget, says union

Lovleen Bains

Doraha/Sahnewal, March 11

Members of the BEd Teachers Front and Lecturer Cadre Union feel that the Budget had little in store for them this year. They said apart from ‘Schools of Eminence’, every other aspect seems to have been ignored by the government in the annual financial statement.

Dharamjit Singh Dhillon, president, Lecturer Cadre Union, along with general secretary, Jaspal Singh, said, “The Schools of Eminence have been given undue importance. No Budget has been reserved for the revival of the old pension scheme, fixation of DA or arrears and revival of 35 types of allowances, including the rural allowance in the budget,” they shared.

“Schools are working without staff. Surprisingly, Rs 20 crore has been reserved for leadership development programmes for principals at Singapore academy. The government should give online training to the staff and first think of fulfilling the basic requirements,” they added.

“The contractual employees have not been regularised yet and the old pension scheme has not been revived,” union leaders rued.