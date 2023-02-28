Govt teachers vow to bring their schools on par with pvt ones

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Feb 27

Heads and teachers of government schools of Ahmedgarh and Amargarh subdivisions have vowed to put in their best efforts to bring their institutes on a par with private ones.

An oath was taken in response to a call made by Amargarh legislator Prof Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra during the concluding session of a series of events held at various places to enhance the teaching skills of constituents of government schools of the region.

Teachers led by DEO (Secondary) Jaswinder Kaur and DEO (Elementary) Mohammad Khalil assured that resources available at their respective schools would be exploited fully to prepare students for competition with their counterparts from expensive institutes being run by private organisations.

Appreciating a warm response received from heads and teachers posted at more than 60 government schools of his constituency, Prof Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra said, “We are glad that constituents of government schools of our segment have come forward to contribute their best in enabling the Punjab Government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to achieve its target to make the state number one in the field of education.”

Gajjanmajra said he had tried to gauge the level of satisfaction of parents of students studying in various government schools before launching a programme to boost skills of teaching staff of state-run institutes.