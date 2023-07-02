Govt to consider farmers' inputs for preparing policies

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, July 1

The Punjab Government will consider inputs by progressive and successful farmers while preparing the final draft of future agricultural policies.

The announcement was made by Cabinet Minister for Agriculture Gurmit Singh Khuddian while interacting with paddy cultivators of the region at Narangwal, Aliwal and Kotli villages in the district on Saturday.

Acknowledging proficiency of Punjabi farmers in agricultural practices, Khuddian claimed that besides considering inputs of scientists and experts, suggestions and inputs being received from in-situ review of various agricultural practices would be mulled over before finalising the final draft of the upcoming and next agricultural policies.

The Minister said the Punjab Government under the supervision of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was committed to providing all possible facilities to the farmers such as timely water and subsidy on agricultural machinery for agriculture.

Earlier Khuddian visited fields at Narangwal and Kotli villages of Ludhiana to review the paddy sowing method through paddy transplanting machine that was learnt to have reduced the cost of paddy production in general.

He said the progressive farmers had been sowing paddy through the paddy transplanting machine for the past five years, thus increasing their profit by cutting labour and other miscellaneous expenses.