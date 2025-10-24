DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Govt to make 257 model playgrounds in villages across dist, says Minister Sond

Govt to make 257 model playgrounds in villages across dist, says Minister Sond

Out of 67 villages in Khanna constituency, 30 to get facility

article_Author
Our Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:52 AM Oct 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Tarunpreet Singh Sond
Advertisement

Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Thursday announced that the state government would build 3,117 model playgrounds in villages across all 23 districts of Punjab at a cost of Rs 966 crore.

Advertisement

Speaking at Khanna, the minister detailed that the playgrounds would be constructed in the following districts: Amritsar (194), Barnala (94), Bathinda (186), Faridkot (91), Fatehgarh Sahib (93), Fazilka (123), Ferozepur (121), Gurdaspur (198), Hoshiarpur (202), Jalandhar (168), Kapurthala (107), Ludhiana (257), Malerkotla (57), Mansa (119), Moga (144), Pathankot (58), Patiala (191), Rupnagar (73), Sangrur (186), SAS Nagar (89), Muktsar Sahib (134), Tarn Taran (138), and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (94). These playgrounds are set to be completed within the next six months.

Advertisement

He said out of the 67 villages in the Khanna constituency, 30 would get model playgrounds. These playgrounds would have facilities for various sports such as basketball, volleyball, hockey and cricket, and would be fully equipped with open gyms.

Advertisement

Sond emphasised that the project would play a significant role in keeping youth away from drugs by providing them with proper spaces to engage in sports and constructive activities. He added that the government would ensure every village has a beautiful playground. He described the project as a gift to the future generations from the Punjab Government.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts