Govt to make 257 model playgrounds in villages across dist, says Minister Sond

Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Thursday announced that the state government would build 3,117 model playgrounds in villages across all 23 districts of Punjab at a cost of Rs 966 crore.

Advertisement

Speaking at Khanna, the minister detailed that the playgrounds would be constructed in the following districts: Amritsar (194), Barnala (94), Bathinda (186), Faridkot (91), Fatehgarh Sahib (93), Fazilka (123), Ferozepur (121), Gurdaspur (198), Hoshiarpur (202), Jalandhar (168), Kapurthala (107), Ludhiana (257), Malerkotla (57), Mansa (119), Moga (144), Pathankot (58), Patiala (191), Rupnagar (73), Sangrur (186), SAS Nagar (89), Muktsar Sahib (134), Tarn Taran (138), and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (94). These playgrounds are set to be completed within the next six months.

Advertisement

He said out of the 67 villages in the Khanna constituency, 30 would get model playgrounds. These playgrounds would have facilities for various sports such as basketball, volleyball, hockey and cricket, and would be fully equipped with open gyms.

Advertisement

Sond emphasised that the project would play a significant role in keeping youth away from drugs by providing them with proper spaces to engage in sports and constructive activities. He added that the government would ensure every village has a beautiful playground. He described the project as a gift to the future generations from the Punjab Government.