Govt to spend Rs 42.37 crore on development works in Ludhiana: Minister

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 11

Local Government Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said taking another step forward in this direction, the state government has decided to spend about Rs 42.37 crore on development works for the beautification of Ludhiana. The department has already started the process for these works.

Nijjar said about Rs 27.67 crore would be spent on supply, installation, testing and commissioning of portable compactors for secondary storage and hook loaders for transportation of municipal solid waste, operation and maintenance work would also be included.

Apart from this, about Rs 2.30 crore will be spent on the construction of footpath and boundary wall along the Sidhwan canal from Gurdwara Guru Arjan Dev to Lohara Bridge.

The minister said apart from this, about Rs 7.75 crore would be spent on relaying the global category athletic track at Guru Nanak Stadium, Ludhiana. Along with this, work would also be carried out to fix 60 mm tiles from Eastman Chowk to Kanganwal village (both sides) at a cost of Rs 1.76 crore.

He said about Rs 1.42 crore would be spent on the construction of an RCC road from Basant Park to Street No. 23 on Jaimal Singh Road of Ludhiana and about Rs 11.65 lakh would be spent on the construction of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Gate in Ward No. 2.