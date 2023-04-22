Govt to spend Rs 7.8 crore on development works in Malerkotla

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

Local Government Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar announced that the state government had decided to spend approximately Rs 7.80 crore on development works to beautify the Municipal Council of Malerkotla.

The state government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, is continuously working towards providing basic facilities and a clean environment to the people of the state.

Dr Nijjar said approximately Rs 4.93 crore would be spent on bioremediation of legacy waste at the Municipal Council, Malerkotla, while around Rs. 2.24 crore would be spent on other development works.

Moreover, the services of sweepers, drivers and mates will be taken to maintain the cleanliness of Nagar Panchayat Amargarh (Malerkotla). He said around Rs 63 lakh would be spent on recruiting personnel for various posts.

Dr Nijjar emphasised that the development works would benefit a large population of Malerkotla and help them get rid of serious diseases caused by pollution. The Local Government Department had initiated the process in this regard.

He directed departmental officials to ensure quality and transparency in the development works, thereby creating a positive impact among the public towards the government.

The Local Government Minister also warned that if anyone was caught involved in corruption, they would not be spared at any cost and strict action would be taken against them.