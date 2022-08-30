Graduation ceremony at Drishti

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Drishti RC Jain Innovative Public School organised their graduation ceremony, ‘Rite of passage: from learning to serving,’ for the class of session 2021-22. Ravinder Jain, Sushma Jain and other esteemed guests graced the occasion by their presence. A procession led by Principal Dr Manisha Gangwar, teachers and the graduating students entered the hall, after which the event started with the Ganesh Vandana. Senior coordinator Pukla Bedi gave the welcome speech. The class of session 2021-22 was honoured for their excellence in academic, sports and other co-curricular activities. The school choir presented the ‘Drishti Gaan’. Tanisha, a student from the class of 2021-22, extended the vote of thanks.

Entrepreneurial activity organised

BCM Arya International School organised an entrepreneurial stall activity in which the students of classes IX to XII participated with enthusiasm, exhibiting their solid understanding of finance, the art of negotiation, active listening and leadership. The objective of the activity was to teach students how to bring a business idea to life. With this aim, the young minds set up stalls titled ‘Netflix and Chill’, ‘Like no other stall’, etc. Students of class VII onwards visited the stalls as customers and enjoyed the unique experience within the school premises. The students learnt how creativity, marketing and design are essential components of an entrepreneurial endeavour.

Hindi declamation contest

Jaswant Rai Verma, a student of Class XI at Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Road, Ludhiana, secured the first position in the Hindi declamation contest held at BVM School, Sector 39, Ludhiana. As many as 31 schools had participated in the event. Jaswant spoke on-”Yuddh ka hal yuddh nahin”. Principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich congratulated him on his success.

Karate competition

Three students of Sacred Heart Convent School, Urban Estate, Chandigarh Road, brought laurels by finishing at the victory podium in the CISCE Northern region Karate Competition held at St Paul’s Convent School, Dasuya in Hoshiarpur district. Saksham Kothari, Kawalpreet Singh and Rudraskh Vig took part in the competition in which 300 students from various schools of Punjab and Haryana had participated. The trio won bronze medals in the U-14 age group in different weight categories. Rev Father George Pullikunnel and Rev Sister Crispin Maria, director and principal, respectively, congratulated the students and their trainers Om Praksh and Abhi on the achievement.

LSSC swimming competition

Swimmers being awarded medals in Ludhiana.

Students of DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, won 11 medals in the Ludhiana Sahodaya School Complex (LSSC) swimming competition held at Bal Bharti Public School, here. Ishmit Singh Khaira, Shaktiveer Singh, Anshika Garg, Eklavya Moudgil and Livansh Dua splashed to victory and brought fame to the school. Dr Satwant Kaur Bhullar and Rajesh Thakur, principal and head of Physical Education Department, respectively, lauded the students for their success. OC/