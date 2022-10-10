Graft case: Cop declared PO for non-appearance

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 9

Special Judge Dr Ajit Atri here has declared assistant sub-inspector of police Kuldeep Singh as a proclaimed offender (PO) for his non-appearance in a case registered against him under Sections 342, 409 and 500, IPC, and Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In the orders issued on October 7, 2022, the court placed on record that the proclamation for appearance of suspect Kuldeep Singh was effected on September 2, 2022. “… A period of over 30 days has expired but neither the suspect has appeared nor his presence could be secured even by way of proclamation. It is made out that he is intentionally not appearing in the court and is avoiding service of non-bailable warrants also.”

The policeman was facing trial on the basis of an FIR lodged by a liquor contractor, Charanjit Singh, alias Channi Bajaj, a resident of Sarabha Nagar locality, in September 2006.

The liquor contractor had alleged that he was arrested by the police official (then serving with the PO wing of the CIA staff) in an illegal manner even after fully knowing that he (Channi) had already been discharged by the court in a case under the Excise Act.

He claimed that a gold bracelet, a gold chain and Rs 17,500 seized by the suspect from him at the time of arrest were not deposited with the police station concerned and had been misappropriated by the ASI.